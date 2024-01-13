BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 236,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 530,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $733,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 246.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

