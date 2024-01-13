Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.15. 819,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 868,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

