Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.15. 819,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 868,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
