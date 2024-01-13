SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,901,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,391,139 shares.The stock last traded at $28.43 and had previously closed at $28.39.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

