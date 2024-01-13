Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Stock Price Down 20%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 140,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 125,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -2.32.

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

