Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.06. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco Communications
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.