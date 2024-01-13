Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.06. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

