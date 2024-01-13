Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AFT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

