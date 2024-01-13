Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AFT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $13.75.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
