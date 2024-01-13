Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

