Dynex Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 445.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:DX opened at $12.82 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynex Capital
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.