Dynex Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 445.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $12.82 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynex Capital

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.