Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Shares of CU stock opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$39.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Canadian Utilities
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.