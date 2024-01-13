Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE CCA opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.06. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCA. Desjardins cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

