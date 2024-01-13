Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

