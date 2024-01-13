Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Shares of CU opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.50. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$28.13 and a 52-week high of C$39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
