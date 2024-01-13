Grove Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OUSA opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.