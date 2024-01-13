Cogeco Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cogeco stock opened at C$58.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.71. Cogeco has a one year low of C$44.62 and a one year high of C$68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$822.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$776.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco will post 13.1945701 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGO shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

