1,003 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 411.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

