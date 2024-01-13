Grove Bank & Trust Has $57,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after buying an additional 101,507 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Read Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.