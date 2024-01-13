Grove Bank & Trust Has $42,000 Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 204.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $149.17 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.31 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

