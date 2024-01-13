Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Atco Price Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.