Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $136.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

