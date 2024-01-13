1,172 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDP opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

