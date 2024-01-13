Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ON by 43.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ON by 2,918.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

