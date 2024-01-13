Grove Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 600 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
