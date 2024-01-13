Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sempra were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

