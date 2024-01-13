FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.93.
FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.11.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
