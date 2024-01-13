FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.93.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.