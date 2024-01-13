Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Revvity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RVTY

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Revvity Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth $1,579,487,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter valued at $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $10,223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVTY opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.13. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.