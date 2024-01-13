Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

ANF opened at $96.67 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

