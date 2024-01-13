Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

