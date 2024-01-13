PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $155.44 Average PT from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

