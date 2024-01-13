Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 99.0% in December

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $14.24 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $344.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $0.80. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

