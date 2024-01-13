TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 342.5% in December

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 342.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
TFFP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
