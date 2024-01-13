Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $458.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.38 million. Research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also

