Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 68.0% in December

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

