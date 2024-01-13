Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 115.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,663.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 78.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ThermoGenesis by 30.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.23). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 402.05% and a negative net margin of 148.15%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

