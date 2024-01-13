Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

