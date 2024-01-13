First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial

First Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

THFF stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. First Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial by 62.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.