Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $239.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

