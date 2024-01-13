Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 28.9% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 260,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 72.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

