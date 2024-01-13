Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

