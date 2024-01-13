Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $105.80 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

