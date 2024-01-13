Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.