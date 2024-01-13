Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $223.40 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.91.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.