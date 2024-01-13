Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $202.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

