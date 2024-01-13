Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,003.50.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,230.93 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $599.22 and a one year high of $1,231.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $945.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

