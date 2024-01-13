Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $143.90 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Ark has a market capitalization of $143.90 million and $17.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002386 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001644 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,200,318 coins and its circulating supply is 178,201,100 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

