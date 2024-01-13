Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

