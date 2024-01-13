Safe Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.93 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00134314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00037496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002281 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86704863 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

