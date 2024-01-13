Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.6 %

STNG opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $66.93.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

