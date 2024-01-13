The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $440.00 at UBS Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $382.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.69.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $377.81 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.16 and its 200-day moving average is $337.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

