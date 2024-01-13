Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVH. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.40. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

