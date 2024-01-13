Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NYSE AMAM opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,307,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,307,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,552,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,040,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

